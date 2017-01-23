Woman threatened with hammer outside store

A WOMAN was threatened with a claw hammer as she got into her car outside a supermarket.

The 51-year-old was leaving Morrisons at Cortonwood Retail Park when a man got in the front seat and tried to steal her handbag and car keys.

The man was described as white, early 40s and slim. He is thought to have been wearing a cream colour baseball cap.

He left the woman’s car empty-handed and got into a black people carrier, police said. The woman suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with useful information about the incident at about 8pm on Thursday is urged to call 101 quoting incident 1035 of January 19.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.