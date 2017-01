A MAN was arrested after an armed robbery in which computer equipment and a Suzuki Vitara were stolen.

A wallet and phones were also taken in the incident at the York Buildings on Edlington Lane, Edlington on Thursday afternoon.

Police located the vehicle 20 minutes later on Cleveland Street and a man aged 42 was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery.

Anyone with any information should call 101 and quote incident 609 of January 19.