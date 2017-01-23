Four teens arrested after music instruments stolen

FOUR teenagers were arrested after a van containing expensive musical equipment was stolen from outside a house.

A Mini Cooper and an Xbox games console were also taken during the incident at Cow Rakes Lane, Whiston, on Wednesday.

The Mini was recovered in Brampton and the Transit van was found in Sheffield later the same day.

Boys aged 14, 15 and 16 and an 18-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of burglary and bailed pending further inquiries.

A police spokesman said: “The suspected stolen items have been recovered by officers and will be returned to their owner.”