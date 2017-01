STAFF were threatened with a hammer during a terrifying robbery on an alcohol store.

Two men entered Bargain Booze, Bawtry Road, Wickersley at around 9.15pm on Thursday, January 19.

A police spokeswoman said one of them was armed with a hammer and the men threatened staff before fleeing with a quantity of cigarettes and alcohol.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1138 of January 19.