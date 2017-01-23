Leonne Weeks murder: Accused teen appears in court

A TEENAGER has appeared in court charged with the murder of 16-year-old Leonne Weeks whose body was found on a footpath.

Shea Peter Heeley (18), of Doe Quarry Lane, Dinnington, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during the short hearing and was remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on February 17.

Leonne’s body was found on a pathway just off Lordens Hill, Dinnington, on Monday, January 16.

A post-mortem examination found she died of multiple of stab wounds.

Det Chief Insp Martin Tate, of South Yorkshire Police, said the force was still appealing for witnesses.

He said: “We are still appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who was in Dinnington on the evening of Sunday 15 January, into the following morning and who saw or heard anything suspicious.

“If you have any information that you think could help us with enquiries, please call 101, quoting incident number 256 of January 16, 2017.

“If you wish to remain anonymous when passing on information, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

A 26-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was released on Wednesday night pending further inquiries.