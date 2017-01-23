Plenty of plus points, says Titans coach

THE countdown is under way for Titans' big game against Richmond - and coach Justin Burnell says that Saturday's British and Irish Cup defeat at Doncaster was a solid starting point.

Titans lost 16-12 in a dour encounter, Charlie Maddison scoring two tries for the Clifton Lane men with Ollie Bryant adding a conversion.

Doncaster were made to work hard for their victory and only managed one try through hooker Ben Hunter with Doug Flockhart adding a conversion and subsequent three penalties.

But Burnell, welcoming back the first clutch of what he hopes will be a raft of players from the treatment room, says there were so many positives to take from Castle Park ahead of Richmond's visit.

"We have to be happy with a lot of things we did and the important thing is that we're ready for Richmond," he said.

"It was good to see guys like Will Thomas, Ben Foley, Jack Hayes and Jake Henry back in the side and we'll now look look forward to the Richmond game. We will take a lot from Saturday into that."

Richmond, crushed 71-17 at Leinster A last weekend, need to win at the Lane to try and cut the 11-point gap between themselves and Rotherham.

