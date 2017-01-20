Teenager to appear in court charged with murder of Leonne Weeks

DETECTIVES have charged a man with the murder of 16-year-old Leonne Weeks, whose body was found on a footpath.

Shea Peter Heeley (18), of Doe Quarry Lane, Dinnington, has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Saturday).

Leonne’s body was found just off Lordens Hill at around 10.55am on Monday and a post-mortem examination found she died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Temporary Det Chief Insp Martin Tate said: “I’d like to thank Leonne’s family for their patience and support while we continue to conduct enquiries.

“I’d also like to thank members of the local community who have come forward with information so far.

"We are still appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who was in Dinnington on the evening of Sunday 15 January, into the following morning and who saw or heard anything suspicious.

“If you have any information that you think could help us with enquiries, please call 101, quoting incident number 256 of January 16, 2017.

“If you wish to remain anonymous when passing on information, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”