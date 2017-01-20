M1 motorway to be closed as upgrade works continue

MOTORISTS face delays over the next week as roadworks are carried out on the M1.

Various slip road and carriageway closures will be in place as follows:

— The southbound exit and entry slip roads at junction 31 at Aston will be closed overnight on Thursday, January 26.

— The northbound exit and entry slip roads at the same junction will be closed overnight on Monday, January 23.

— The northbound exit slip road at junction 33 will be closed overnight for three nights from Monday, January 23.

— The northbound exit slip road at junction 35 will be closed overnight on Tuesday, January 24.

— The southbound carriageway at junction 34 will be closed between the slip roads overnight for two nights from Saturday, January 28.

— The southbound carriageway at junction 33 will be closed between the slip roads overnight for two nights from Saturday, January 28.

— The southbound exit slip road at junction 33 will be closed overnight on Friday, January 27.

— The southbound entry slip road at junction 33 will be closed overnight on Tuesday, January 24 and then again for two nights from Thursday, January 26.

The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.