FIGHTING FIT: Join our fitness funding campaign

SPORTS clubs can get their hands on a share of £7.5 million to improve their facilities — and we want to help bring the cash to Rotherham.

The Advertiser’s Fighting Fit campaign is calling for increased funding in sporting activities and facilities across the area.

With Sport England due to launch its new community asset fund this month — and grants of between £1,000 and £150,000 up for grabs — we want to hear your ideas on what needs improving or which sports clubs need a helping hand.

As shown in the Advertiser since we launched our campaign in October, Rotherham not only needs but deserves better sporting facilities.

While Sheffield revels in its newly-revamped sporting facilities, sports groups across our borough struggle in ageing facilities.

We want to see that situation change and Sport England has published a guide on the type of projects it is looking to support.

The guide said: “You might be looking to take over an underused sports facility or one under threat of closure; wanting to expand or improve the sporting experience you offer; responding to an emergency or unexpected event that is stopping people from being active or simply have a great idea for a project.”

Rotherham MP Sarah Champion said: “We have some great clubs and facilities in Rotherham and I know that many of them could benefit from support to develop their facilities.

“It is essential that people have the opportunity to take up sport if we are serious about encouraging a healthier lifestyle.

“Unfortunately, Government cuts have put huge pressure on our leisure facilities.”

If you have any ideas on who needs a helping hand call Sam Cooper on 01709 768162 or for more information on the fund visit www.sportengland.org.

POLL: Should Rotherham get more funding to improve sports facilities across the borough?