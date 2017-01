A CAR had its windscreen smashed by yobs who were throwing bricks at vehicles.

Officers from Rotherham North local policing team said it was investigating after a number of reports of youths throwing bricks at vehicles near Victoria Park, Rawmarsh on Thursday, January 19.

A spokesman said one vehicle had its windscreen smashed.

Anyone with any information should contact police on101, quoting incident number 971 of January 19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.