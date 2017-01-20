Queues as new Rotherham supermarket opens its doors

SHOPPERS queued from before dawn to bag a prize as Aldi opened its doors in Bramley.

A queue formed outside the new store on Bawtry Road more than two hours before opening yesterday as shoppers were tempted by the prospect of a big prize giveway.

The official opening was performed GB hockey player and Olympic gold medallist Helen Richardson-Walsh and the first 100 customers were handed golden tickets winning them variety of prizes including TVs, computers and shopping vouchers.

Aldi Store Manager, Linda Harle said: “There was a real buzz at the store opening this morning, and it was great to have Helen Richardson-Walsh supporting us. We hope our customers enjoy shopping at their new store.”

Earlier in the week, the supermarket chain had been made to take down and amend a banner wrongly stating parking was for customers only.