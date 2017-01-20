This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more.

Queues as new Rotherham supermarket opens its doors

Published date: 20 January 2017 | Published by: Michael Upton


Manager Linda Harle and Team GB Hockey start Helen Richardson-Walsh with members of Wickersley Youth FC.

SHOPPERS queued from before dawn to bag a prize as Aldi opened its doors in Bramley.

A queue formed outside the new store on Bawtry Road more than two hours before opening yesterday as shoppers were tempted by the prospect of a big prize giveway.

The official opening was performed GB hockey player and Olympic gold medallist Helen Richardson-Walsh and the first 100 customers were handed golden tickets winning them variety of prizes including TVs, computers and shopping vouchers.

Aldi Store Manager, Linda Harle said: “There was a real buzz at the store opening this morning, and it was great to have Helen Richardson-Walsh supporting us. We hope our customers enjoy shopping at their new store.”

Earlier in the week, the supermarket chain had been made to take down and amend a banner wrongly stating parking was for customers only.


