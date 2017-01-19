Police get extra 24 hours to question Leonne murder suspect

DETECTIVES holding a man on suspicion of murdering Dinnington teenager Leonne Weeks have been granted a further 24 hours to question him.

The extension was granted by a judge this afternoon (Thursday).

The 18-year-old man was arrested on Monday.

A 26-year-old woman arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of assisting an offender has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries, is urged to call 101 quoting incident number 256 of January 16.

Information can given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.