Millers' delight at O'Donnell capture

ROTHERHAM United interim boss Paul Warne says the signing of goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell was a “no-brainer”.

The 28-year-old has banked up good experience since he had a non-playing loan spell at Rotherham from Sheffield Wednesday back in 2008.

His impressive appearances for Walsall a few years later caught the Millers' attention again and his arrival from Bristol City for an undisclosed fee, penning a deal until 2019, is seen as good business.

O'Donnell had been recommended by recently departed goalkeeping coach Andy Dibble and is known by his successor, Mike Pollitt, from his time at Wigan.

Warne said: “We were interested in signing Richard before he left Walsall for Wigan.

“He's a local lad, which I like, he knows the club and he was excellent for Walsall a couple of seasons ago. He was a good choice. He wasn't in the team at Bristol and he can play at this level so it's a no-brainer for us.”

O'Donnell will provide stiff competition for Lewis Price, with Lee Camp ruled out for the rest of the season through a knee injury.

The newcomer is expected to be in the squad for tomorrow's match at Newcastle.

