Fans out in force for Newcastle trip

Published date: 21 January 2017 | Published by: David Beddows


THE Millers' travelling supporters will be back out in force for  today's biggie at St James' Park.

A combination of high ticket prices and poor results caused hundreds to give the last two away games at Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United a miss.

Newcastle United, in contrast, is a hot ticket and the club's allocation of more than 3,000 has been snapped up.

“The fact we are taking so many people to Newcastle shows it is a big game for the supporters,” says chairman Tony Stewart. “They have not seen Rotherham play up there much in modern times in the league.

“Sheffield Wednesday went there and beat them and they have lost at home on two or three occasions and we will be doing our level best.

“I think the better teams do tend to get the best out of us, we've seen that.”


