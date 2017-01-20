We've nothing to lose: Warne

ROTHERHAM United interim boss Paul Warne knows his players should need no geeing up for tomorrow's clash at Newcastle United.



The Championship's bottom side go up against the top team at St James' Park and the Millers, without a win on the road so far, are rank outsiders.



But Warne usually has his players fired up and raring to go and they'll travel north trying to do what Huddersfield, Sheffield Wednesday, Wolves, Blackburn and Sheffield Wednesday have managed to this term and beat the Magpies on their own patch.



“It's a bit of a David and Goliath match," Warne told the Advertiser. "Our away form is 24th out of the league and their home form is one of the best but we will go there and make it hard for them and crazy things can happen. If the wind blows in the right direction, you never know.



“St James' Park is a great theatre to play football and if the players don't want to play there then they're in the wrong job. They can go there with no pressure, no-one expects them to win.”



Rotherham are monitoring the fitness of Kirk Broadfoot and top scorer Danny Ward, both of whom are carrying back injuries. Skipper Lee Frecklington misses out again after undergoing surgery on his bad ankle.



Midfield man Scott Allan comes into the squad, as does goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell, who signed from Bristol City on Thursday for an undisclosed fee.



Having surprised Norwich City last week, the Millers will be chasing back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

