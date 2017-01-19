CCTV released seven months after Rotherham Interchange fire

POLICE have issued CCTV images of a boy they want to talk to about a fire at Rotherham Interchange — seven months after the blaze.

They want to speak to him about the blaze at on Sunday May 15.

Emergency services were called to a bus fire at about 10.50pm.

Damage was caused to the bus and part of the building as the fire spread.

Nobody was injured but a section of the interchange was closed while initial enquiries were carried out.

Det Con Sarah Robinson, who is investigating the incident, said: “After extensive enquiries, we would like to speak with the boy pictured as we think he may be able to help us with our investigation.

“We are grateful that no-one was hurt or injured in the incident, but we would like to determine the exact circumstances as to what happened that night.

“I would like to thank everyone who has helped with our investigation so far and would urge anyone who has any further information, even if you believe it to be irrelevant, to contact police on 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 1263 of May 15 2016.”