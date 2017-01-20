"Residents too afraid to go out at night"

A MAJOR problem with drug dealing on an estate has residents fearing for their safety and afraid to go out at night, a councillor has claimed.

Cllr Kath Reeder spoke out about the issue blighting the area including Browning Road and Chaucer Road in Herringthorpe.

She said drug-related activity was leading to a rise in other types of crime, such as thefts from a nearby parade of shops.

Cllr Reeder, who represents Valley ward on Rotherham Borough Council, said: “It’s making people’s lives a misery and it feels like no-one will listen.

“I see them standing outside my house. But when you phone the police, all they will say is that you need proof that it’s drugs.

“I had a meeting with the police but they told me the same thing. People here know it’s drugs, they have seen it.

“I’ve tried absolutely everything, meeting police, speaking to the council, contacting Sarah Champion.”

Cllr Reeder said she had witnessed the drugs problem on the estate for herself and had residents from the ward contact her about the problem.

She added: “You see them coming for drugs all night long. People daren’t leave their properties to go to work or go out at night and they are afraid to say anything.

“It’s led from drugs to begging on the streets, cars being stolen and money being snatched from the post office. Even the Rotherham Hospice shop had a charity box taken.

“I am told everywhere has a drug problem but when the council, and especially the police, can’t or won’t do anything and good people are having to move out to get some peace, it’s not right.”

A police spokeswoman said: “South Yorkshire Police are aware of the issues raised and continue to carry out appropriate action to address them.”

The council failed to comment before our deadline yesterday.