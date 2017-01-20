Cafe plans approved despite road safety fears

PLANS for a healthcare business to open a village cafe were approved despite concerns about road safety and parking.

Repton Medical was given permission to add to its premises at Union Street in Harthill by Rotherham Borough Council.

There were 11 letters of objection and a petition with 26 signatures raising concerns including inadequate parking and highway safety at the nearby roundabout.

Cllr Jenny Whysall, a planning board and ward member, said: “It’s a difficult one. I think the idea is very good for the village, but I have got to come back to the parking.

“I think it’s far more serious than we realise. What doesn’t come over in all the pictures is how narrow it is.

“I really think a serious look at the parking situation must be carried out.”

Repton said the cafe would mostly be aimed at clients visiting the business but it would be open to the public.

Business director Jaki Burton said: “We are looking at a small shop, a very low-key cafe and a show room gallery where we can showcase our products.

“There’s a public car park within 50 metres and we will be encouraging any of our visitors or people who use the cafe to park in the car park.”

She added that there had been positive feedback during consultation, including at last year’s Harthill Carnival.

Ward member Cllr Gordon Watson spoke in favour of the proposal at planning board. He said: “My view is that it’s an enhancement to the village, something that the village hasn’t got.

“Anything that will bring extra footfall has to be a positive.”

But one objector said: “Vehicles park up to the mini-roundabout outside the barn and obstruct the traffic, constantly forcing other road users onto the other side of the carriageway and into oncoming traffic.

“Larger vehicles like buses and lorries completely stop all traffic both ways and there’s gridlock in the village. This happens every morning.”