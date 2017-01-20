Anger over nuisance drivers at retail park

POLICE swooped on nuisance drivers after a series of reports of disturbances at a Dearne Valley retail park.

Officers attended Cortonwood Retail Park on Friday with staff from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, following a wave of complaints from nearby residents.

Some of the shopping park’s neighbours had reported being kept awake by vehicle noise late at night caused by revving engines and beeping horns.

Among those complaining about the trouble via social media hub Streetlife, were one user called “Hazel A”, who said: “It’s in Morrisons car park - you can see all the tyre marks where they’ve been spinning cars.”

A police spokesman said this week: “Due to increased reports regarding vehicle nuisance on Cortonwood Retail Park, a joint operation was carried out by Rawmarsh Local Policing Team and DVSA on Friday, January 13.

“Further operations will be scheduled for throughout the year at this and other location in the area.

“Staff, local elected members and local MPs have spoken to the legal landowner of Cortonwood Retail Park, who have agreed to monitor the location and assist with securing this site to prevent further reports of nuisance vehicles gathering.”

Complaints about late night driving on the car parks go back to last summer.

Clare Morton posted on Facebook in July: “Please do something about Cortonwood Retail Park.

“Screeching tyres and revving engines every night. Surely it’s against the law to cause such a disturbance.”

Police confirmed they had had “many meetings” with the landowner about the problems at the park, which is privately owned and operated.

Barriers which were intended to be erected at night had been installed, the police said, advising anyone affected by the problems to contact landowner.

The Friday night sting - six months after this complaint - issued prohibition rectification tickets to several drivers, ordering them to fix vehicle defects or face prosecution.

Officers urged anyone with information about nuisance drivers to contact them on non-emergency number 101.

The retail park is currently undergoing a £36 million extension, with ten more stores including Mark and Spencer and Outfit due to open later this year.

It is managed by by Savilles, who can be contacted on 0161 277 7232.