Ray's "dream day" as he hands over marathon cash

IT was the moment he’d been waiting for - and it made all the gruelling effort worth it.

For 75 days, inspirational runner Ray Matthews pounded the streets of Rotherham -and France - as he completed 75 marathons to celebrate his 75th birthday.

But for Ray, in his own words, the “real challenge” was not the running but raising the cash for specialist playground facilities at Newman School.

And on Friday, grandad-of-three Ray handed over a cheque for £29,975 to pupils which, he said, made all the pain worthwhile.

Ray, of Maltby, said: “I dreamt of this day and I knew there would be a bit of fuss about it, but this afternoon just exploded.

“I don’t know how to describe it. There are no words for what I’m feeling - I’ve never felt this way in my life.

“I have done many things in my life and I’ve achieved many things, but I’ve never experienced anything like this.”

Ray handed over a cheque at a special assembly in the school’s main hall.

He gave a speech to grateful pupils and staff before the youngsters sang their own song - Ray Is Our Champion - to him.

Ray said: “If I had been asked to speak just after that song, there would be no way on earth I’d have been able to do it. It was incredibly emotional.

“The passion the kids show is amazing. They are so inspirational.”

Ray’s total was topped up an extra £20 thanks to a donation from one pupil, who held a football quiz.

Deputy head teacher Katharine Ryan-Murray said the cash would be enough to install a woodland footpath suitable for wheelchairs, an accessible roundabout and swing.

Ms Ryan-Murray added: “We are so grateful for what he has done and I am sure we will be able to do great things with the money.”

Milly Bell (16), chairman of the student council, also thanked Ray.

She said: “We are very grateful for what Ray has done. I didn’t think he could do it.

“He’s so inspirational. He has made me think that I can do things I didn’t think I could.”

The Advertiser continues to lobby the Cabinet Office to get Ray knighted for his amazing achievement as part of our Arise Sir Ray campaign.