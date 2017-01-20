98 per cent of Rotherham taxis now have CCTV

FOOTAGE from taxi cameras in Rotherham has been needed once so far - after a passenger attacked a driver.

Rotherham’s new licensing policy was introduced in July 2015 with the requirement for audio and video equipment from last summer.

Now 794 of the borough’s 811 taxi vehicles - about 98 per cent - have the kit installed or ordered.

In addition, the same percentage of drivers have completed safeguarding training and the licences of the others are suspended until they follow suit.

The changes were brought to improve the safety of passengers, cabbies and vehicles.

It followed the 2014 Jay report highlighting the “prominent” role of taxis in child sexual exploitation.

Council commissioner Mary Ney, who spearheaded the new rules, said: “Since the introduction of the taxi cameras, there has been one requirement to download data and that was in order to provide evidence to support a driver who had been attacked by a passenger.

“It was quite salutary that it was for that particular reason.”

The proportion of drivers to have completed the necessary BTEC qualification is still below two-thirds.

But Rotherham Borough Council has been more flexible because the course is 30 hours and costs £300.

Licensing powers were returned to local control in December.

Ms Ney said this was solid recognition of two years’ hard work by the det3partment in ensuring it was fit for purpose.