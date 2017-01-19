Police: "No truth to Leonne Weeks' online date claim"

POLICE have refuted claims murdered Leonne Weeks was killed after she went to meet a man she had met on an online dating site.

Some media outlets reported this week that a “friend” of the teenager had said that “all we know is she went to meet someone - meet a bloke” who “she met on the internet”.

But a police spokeswoman said “that allegation was not correct”.

Detectives urged anyone with information about the murder to come forward as officers continued to search the area where Leonne’s body was found.

Det Chief Insp Martin Tate, who is leading the investigation, said: “Leonne’s family have had their entire lives turned upside down over the last couple of days and are utterly devastated.

“We are continuing to support Leonne’s family in any way that we can and have specially trained officers with them.

“I am grateful for the support we have received so far with the investigation and would continue to urge anyone within the local community who knows anything to come forward.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 256 of January 16.

No date has yet been set for an inquest into Leonne’s death.