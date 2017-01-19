Child sex abuse trial: Defendant: Rape claim based on “misunderstanding”

A MAN accused alongside his two brothers of child sex offences claimed this week that the allegations were down to “a misunderstanding”.

When Tayab Dad, was asked by his defence counsel at Sheffield Crown Court, Miss Rukhshanda Hussain, about accusations of rape, he said: “I never did it — there has been some misunderstanding.”

Prosecutor Miss Sophie Drake challenged him: “What is her misunderstanding?” and he said: “She must have got the wrong person.”

Asked who she (his accuser) was “mixing you up” with, the defendant answered: “I don’t know.”

Tayab Dad is on trial alongside his brothers Basharat Dad (32) and Nasar Dad (36).

The brothers are accused of 20 offences between them, while two other men also face charges.

The Dad brothers, who all gave evidence this week, were identified to police by two women, both schoolgirls in 2001 when their offences allegedly happened, neither of whom can be named.

One told police Nasar and Basharat Dad had locked her in an Eastwood flat, giving her alcohol and drugs before raping her.

The brothers worked or socialised in a fireworks shop on Fitzwilliam Road, Eastwood, owned by their family, the court heard.

The girls told police they too would socialise in a back room at the shop, describing its layout.

They said that they were both taken to nearby flats, where one or more of the brothers allegedly had sex with them.

But the Dad brothers each insisted that they did not remember their accusers ever spending time in the back of the shop.

Basharat Dad admitted first meeting one — who told police he was “a big part” of her life — in an alleyway in town and having sex with her years later in a car after picking her up in Canklow.

But he denied having had any sexual contact when she was a child.

Asked by defence counsel Mr Michael Brady whether he knew his other accuser, Basharat Dad answered: “Yes”, but he denied having had any sexual contact with her.

Basharat Dad was arrested in 2001 after one complainant made allegations against him.

Asked by Miss Drake what he had thought of the woman then, he initially said he couldn’t remember but when the prosecutor pointed out that he had called the girl “a slag” and “dirty” when questioned by police, he admitted he had “a low opinion” of her.

He denied pressurising the girls into sex and refusing to “take no for an answer”.

Nasar Dad said he had worked in the fireworks shop in 2001 but had never seen his accuser in the shop nor had any sexual contact with her.

Asked about a false imprisonment claim, he said: “No, I’ve never locked anyone in any room or flat.”

Nasar Dad said he had given a “no comment” police interview as his solicitor had not been present and he had wanted legal advice before co-operating.

Tayab Dad said he had a girlfriend in 2001, with whom he would have sex in a basement below a neighbouring takeaway, but insisted other girls had not been taken into the back room or nearby flats.

The defendants were asked how their accusers described the back of the fireworks shop if they had never been in there and each described a glass door in the front room of the shop which people could see into the back room through.

Basharat Dad (32), of Eldon Road, Eastwood faces six counts of rape, two of sexual intercourse with a girl aged under 13, five of indecent assault.

Nasar Dad (36), of Cranworth Road, Eastwood is charged with two counts of rape, two of sexual intercourse with a girl aged under 13, two of inciting indecency with a child.

Both are also accused jointly of false imprisonment.

Tayab Dad (34), of St Lawrence Road, Tinsley is accused of rape.

Matloob Hussain (41), of Doncaster Road, Thrybergh is charged with sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 13.

Mohammed Sadiq (40), of Oxley Grove, Broom is accused of sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 13.

All men deny all of the charges against them.

The trial continues.