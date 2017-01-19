Bets are still on in appeal against bookies’ planning decision

PADDY Power is appealing against the council’s decision to reject its plans for a bookies in Rotherham town centre.

The betting firm wants to open a branch at the listed building on the corner of Effingham Street and Howard Street, part of the Old Town Hall complex.

Rotherham Borough Council turned down the proposals last year, saying that another town centre betting shop would harm the town centre’s vitality.

A spokesman added: “There are ten betting shops and three other gambling establishments in the town centre.

“Among them, six betting shops and one gambling establishment are on the prime shopping streets.”

The building — listed in 1986 — was once home to Rotherham’s health and welfare department but has stood empty since late 2014.

The plans would create six jobs and involve the premises being split in half with one section being offered for retail.

A Paddy Power spokesman said: “An additional betting shop at the premises would not create a concentration or cluster. Nor is there any real impression of concentrations of betting shops.

“The proposal will broaden the appeal of the town centre offer, deliver a national retailer, introduce a leisure facility and bring a vacant unit back into use.”