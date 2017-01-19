BREAKING: Millers land first January signing

INTERIM manager Paul Warne has made his first Rotherham United signing, with goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell joining from Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old shot-stopper has penned a deal until 2019 and marks the Millers' first foray into the transfer market since the January window opened.

The former Sheffield Wednesday and Wigan custodian spent time on loan with Rotherham in 2008 but didn't make an appearance, and knows new goalkeeping coach Mike Pollitt from his time at Wigan.

O'Donnell had slipped down the pecking order at Bristol City and will provide competition for Lewis Price, the only fit senior goalkeeper on the Millers' books.

The Sheffield-born stopper is available for Saturday's trip to league leaders Newcastle.

Read what Paul Warne thinks of his first signing as boss in tomorrow's Advertiser.