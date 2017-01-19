Woman bailed in Leonne Weeks murder investigation

A WOMAN arrested in connection with the Leonne Weeks murder inquiry in Dinnington has been bailed.

The 26-year-old was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of assisting an offender.

She was bailed last night (Wednesday) as detectives continue with their enquiries.

Leonne’s body was found at about 10.55am on Monday by members of the public on a pathway just off Lordens Hill, Dinnington.

A post-mortem examination concluded she died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

Anyone with information is being urged to call police on 101, quoting incident number 256 of January 16.

Information can also be left anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.