Titans face rivals in cup finale

TITANS coach Justin Burnell says this weekend's British and Irish Cup clash at Doncaster is far from a dead rubber.

Neither side will qualify from the group stages after Saturday's finale at Castle Park (2pm) but both have eyes fixed firmly on the resumption of Championship action seven days later, Titans preparing for their must-win home date with bottom side Richmond while Doncaster are looking to cement their place in the promotion play-offs.

"It's an important game for us in that we want to be in good shape for the Richmond game," said Burnell. "We haven't played for a few weeks and it will be good to get back into action and put in a good performance, which will give us a lift for the following week."

Burnell is hopeful that several players will return from injury, if not at Castle Park then certainly for the Richmond match.

Titans are currently 11 points ahead of the Londoners and victory will give them breathing space - but defeat will intensify the pressure massively.

