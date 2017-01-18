Aldi worker wins police hate crime award

A SUPERMARKET worker has been rewarded for putting her police hate crime training into action.

Claire Wilkinson, a store assistant at Aldi on Fitzwilliam Road, Eastwood, challenged a shopper who was committing a hate crime.

Her brave action was recognised by the victim, store manager Steve Wood and Chief Supt Rob Odell.

Police were made aware that several hate crimes had taken place inside the shop and special staff training informed employees how to tackle and report incidents.

Chief Supt Odell awarded Claire a “good work minute” — a certificate of gratitude recognising her efforts.

Hate crime co-ordinator PC Chris Nicholson said: “The valiant actions demonstrated by Claire highlight how hate crimes will not be tolerated by both the community and South Yorkshire Police.

“There are not many people who would have had the courage to act this way.”

Anyone who has been a victim of hate crime is urged to call police on 101, or report it through the True Vision website and app at www.report-it.org.uk/home or through one of several “hate crime reporting centres” which are listed at here.