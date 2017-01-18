Ted Hughes’ classmate to give Mexborough talk

MOST people have heard of the Mexborough poet Ted Hughes, but one of his forgotten classmates will take centre stage at an event next week.

Poet Ian Parks will give a talk on Harold Massingham, a contemporary of Mr Hughes at Mexborough Grammar School at Concertina Band Club in Dolcliffe Road, Mexborough, next Wednesday at 7.15pm (25).

Dr Parks will talk about his lifelong passion for Massingham’s poetry and the Mexborough of the 1930s and 1940s where he grew up and which exerted such a powerful influence on his work.

Entrance to “Harold Massingham: Mexborough’s Other Poet” is £1.50 for Mexborough and District Heritage Society members, £2.50 for non-members and £1 for the unemployed.