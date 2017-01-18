Murder victim Leonne Weeks "died of multiple stab wounds"

A TEENAGE girl whose body was found on a footpath died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Detectives have today confirmed Leonne Jade Weeks (16) was found dead by members of the public at around 10.55am on Monday, just off Lordens Hill, in Dinnington.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Tuesday found that she died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

A statement from Leonne’s family said: “We are devastated at the loss of our beautiful daughter and sister Leonne.

“She was very much loved and will be missed by all of us. We would ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time and that we are allowed to grieve in private.”

Temporary Det Chief Insp Martin Tate, the senior investigationg officer, said: “Leonne’s family have had their entire lives turned upside down over the last couple of days and are utterly devastated.

“We are continuing to support Leonne’s family in any way that we can and have specially trained officers with them.

“I’d like to ask that their privacy is respected by the media as they try to come to terms with this information. I am grateful for the support we have received so far with the investigation and would continue to urge anyone within the local community who knows anything to come forward.”

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of Leonne’s murder on Monday remains in police custody — after detectives were granted an extension in court.

A 26-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Tuesday, also remains in police custody.

Anyone with any information, should call 101 quoting incident number 256 of January 16.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111.