Clifton community centre wins refurbishment grant

A WELL-used community centre has been awarded nearly £45,000 to help refurbish and modernise its facilities.

Unity Centre on St Leonard’s Road, Clifton, has been awarded a £44,950 grant from The Veolia Environmental Trust through its Landfill Communities Fund.

The money will be used to help fund the complete refurbishment of the centre’s disabled and men’s toilets and the laying of new floors in its entrance, lobby and large room.

The project funds will also pay to lay a hardwood floor in one of the centre’s large rooms, install movable walls in two of the rooms, improve windows and fit a new uPVC front door to provide a less draughty, more secure entrance.

Unity Centre manager, Azizzum Akhtar, said: “The work this grant will fund will enable us to provide current and future users with a warm, flexible amenity suitable for a wide range of activities and events.”

Executive director of the Veolia trust, Paul Taylor, added: “We are really pleased to be able to support this important project and we look forward to seeing the improved centre being used and enjoyed.

“Our application process is a competitive one, so the centre and the other successful applicants must be congratulated on their success.”

The grant is one of 33 awarded by the trust to community and environmental projects in England, amounting to a total of over £1 million.

Since 1997 it has awarded over £4.2 million to 132 projects in South Yorkshire.