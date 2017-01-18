Improved Post Office is on the move

A DEARNE Valley post office is on the move, with bosses promising longer opening hours and a more modern location.

The Post Office is proposing to relocate Thurnscoe East Post Office 500 metres up the road from its current Lidget Lane base to Windsor Convenience Store in Windsor Street.

A six-week public consultation has been launched over the proposal, with no date yet suggested for the move to take place.

Should the move go ahead, the new branch would open seven days a week, from 5.30am to 10pm Monday to Friday; 6am to 10pm Saturday; and 6am to 8pm on Sunday.

This would offer an extra 66 hours and 30 minutes of Post Office service every week, Post Office said.

Services would be offered at an open-plan till at the shop counter instead of at a separate screened counter.

Regional Manager Suzanne Richardson said:\!q “We are confident that this vibrant new-style post office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.

“This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the post office.”

Comments can be made until February 24 by writing to “FREEPOST Your Comments” emailing comments@postoffice.co.uk or calling on 03457 22 33 44.

You can also fill in a questionnaire at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 411340.