BUSINESSES can find out more about work being done to grow Rotherham’s economy at a breakfast meeting next month.

Rotherham Together Partnership will present its plans for the future at the New York Stadium on Wednesday, February 15 at 8am.

Firms will be given the chance to hear from the partnership’s marketing specialists as well as find out about plans.

For more information or to book a place email Vicki Norman on vicki.norman@rotherham.gov.uk.