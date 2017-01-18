Rise in number of people out of work

THE number of people out of work across Rotherham has risen slightly, according to the latest government figures.

The number of people claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance and Universal Credit in Rotherham – which includes Maltby, Dinnington and Mexborough – rose by five or 0.1 per cent to 4,125 in December.

For people aged 18-24 there were 1,000 people on Jobseeker’s Allowance and Universal Credit, a rise of 45 or 4.7 per cent from this time last year.

Nationally, unemployment fell by 52,000 for the September-November period, with unemployment nationally at 1.6 million. The unemployment rate for the September-November period stayed at 4.8 per cent, the same as November's figure.

Nigel Coleman, of Jobcentre Plus in Rotherham, said: “2017 has already started to look very much the same as last year. We are off to a good start.

“It’s all going the right way. The increase in Rotherham is not a significant rise. We are bubbling about a bit and sometimes we have a drop in employment. I am not worried about it.

“The rest of South Yorkshire is looking very positive.”

Mr Coleman said that employment opportunities in the Rotherham borough include security work with G4S, Blue Arrow recruiting for Capita in Manvers and rail opportunities with Trackwork.

He said Educare is set to run a recruitment event at the end of the month for care sector positions and the Crystal Peaks development in Sheffield will offer roles.

There will be a big recuitment day at Doncaster Jobcentre on February 1 for unemployed people who can find out more from their local Jobcentre advisor.

Mr Coleman added: “We are trying to encourage everybody to look for work wider across South Yorkshire.”

Employment minister Damian Hinds said he was happy with the latest figures.

He said: “We start the new year with another encouraging set of figures. Employment continues to run at a near-record high, unemployment remains at an 11-year low and both figures are stronger than this time last year, highlighting the strength and resilience of our labour market as we step up to the challenges of 2017.

“There is good news in Yorkshire and the Humber, where there is a record of just under 2.6 million people in work with a record number of 1.23 million women in work as well.

“We have made real progress creating a strong economy and helping more people into work, and will do what is needed to continue that trajectory as we build a country that works for everyone.”