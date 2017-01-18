Increased police patrols after Denaby Crags assault

POLICE patrols have been increased in a popular walking area in the Dearne Valley after a woman was assaulted.

Officers with dogs and on horseback will be patrolling in and around the Denaby Crags area in the coming days, following the incident last Friday.

Women and girls have been warned not to walk through the area alone following the assault.

A 29-year-old woman was walking on Denaby Crags at around 2.15pm on Friday when an unknown man dragged her to the ground and assaulted her.

The woman suffered minor head injuries.

The suspect, who had his face covered, is then believed to have run from the scene towards Peake Avenue.

Increased police patrols are in place to reassure the local community

Supt Colin McFarlane said: “We appreciate that this incident has worried local residents and we hope the increased police presence is going to provide some comfort.

“We would continue to advise anyone considering walking or running in the local area to do so with a friend, and to report anything suspicious to police officers as soon as you can.

“At this time, no arrests have been made but we have had officers working tirelessly on this case over the weekend and we will continue to explore any available lines of enquiry.”

Officers are keeping an open mind as to whether this incident could be linked to any previous reports of crime in that area.

A number of sex attacks were reported in the same area in 2014 and a photofit was issued of a suspect at the time.

A prostitute was beaten to death at Denaby Crags in 2008.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 493 of January 13.