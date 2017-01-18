Woman arrested in Dinnington murder investigation

DETECTIVES investigating the murder of a teenage girl in Dinnington have arrested a woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The 26-year-old, from Dinnington, was arrested last night (Tuesday) and remains in custody today.

Members of the public found the body of the girl, named locally as Leonne Weeks, on Monday morning on a pathway off Lordens Hill, Dinnington.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday also remains in police custody.

Formal identification of the girl is expected to take place later today.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident number 256 of January 16.

People can also give information to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555111.