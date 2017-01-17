Speculation mounts over Millers 'keeper move

BRISTOL City goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell could be set to join Rotherham United, according to reports in the south.

It is thought the former Sheffield Wednesday and Wigan Athletic custodian is looking for more first team opportunities after making just 11 appearances for the Robins this season.

The 28-year-old is currently third choice stopper behind Frank Fielding and Ivan Lucic, while the Bristol club are hoping to secure the signing of Fabian Giefer from German club Schalke.

The Advertiser understands O'Donnell is just one of several goalkeepers on the Millers' radar this January.

With Lewis Price the only fit senior goalkeeper at boss Paul Warne's disposal, the signing of a new shot-stopper has been made a priority in the January transfer window.

Here's some reaction to the speculation from Bristol City fans:

@BCFC_Supporters I rated him as being better than Lucic & Fielding in that order. I wish him the best.Very badly treated by Bristol City fc. — Paul Stuckey (@pd_stuckey) January 17, 2017

@BCFC_Supporters Selling to a relegation rival? Smart! — Dave Pope (@SportingMad0209) January 16, 2017

@BCFC_Supporters Always thought highly of ROD, he played with passion. Selling to a relegation rival, hope that doesn't bite us in the ass! — Joe Pontin (@JoePontin) January 16, 2017

@BCFC_Supporters yet another top player we're letting go of. God we do ourselves no favours 👋🏻 — ryan carreyett (@ryancarreyett) January 17, 2017