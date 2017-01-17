Dearne MP backs organ donation bill

JOHN Healey has backed a Bill aimed at increasing organ donation.

The MP for Wentworth and Dearne has been registered as an organ and tissue donor since 2001.

And he said this week that he was supporting a Private Members’ Bill to be presented by Paul Flynn MP today which calls for the introduction in England of a scheme now used in Wales, where adults are presumed to have consented to organ donation unless they opt out.

In England, donors have to opt in and the UK has one of the lowest rates of organ donation consent in Europe.

Mr Healey said: “Many people who support organ donation and want to donate their organs simply never get round to signing the donor register or having the conversation with their families.

“This could be a way of making more organs and tissues available, lowering waiting lists and, crucially, saving lives."

The Human Transplantation (Wales) Act means that people are regarded as having no objection to being an organ donor unless they opt out, but loved ones must be consulted before any donation takes place.

The scheme has saved 39 lives since it was brought in in December 2015.

The Organ Donation (Consent) Bill proposed by Mr Flynn aims to expand the arrangement to England.