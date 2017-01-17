Goater gives backing to Warne

FORMER Rotherham United front-man Shaun Goater is the latest in a long line of ex-players to throw his weight behind interim boss Paul Warne.

The former Bermuda international, who represented the Millers between 1989 and 1996, thinks that Warne must be given time to try and change the team’s fortunes, even if the season ends in relegation from the Championship.

GOATER DURING HIS MILLERS PLAYING DAYS

“The next month, six to eight games, will dictate the future for the club,” said Goater, who netted over 70 times during his stint in South Yorkshire.

“They’re nine points adrift so they need to close the gap fast and if they can bring it down to four points then they’ve got the opportunity to stay in the division.

“In saying that, if they fail to do so, then they absolutely have to prepare for a future in League One.

“Paul Warne will be looking at some youngsters and players worth keeping at the end of February if they’ve not been able to close the gap.”

Warne has been confirmed as interim boss until the end of the season and former Manchester City and Reading striker Goater sees the intervening period as an “audition period” for the rookie boss.

He said: “I would stick with Paul Warne and give him time next season if they do go down. He’s worked with this squad and knows the personnel. If they don’t retain his services then they’ve got to start all over, which will be even more difficult.

“It’s very much an audition period for him between now and the end of the season to showcase that he deserves to be the man to get them back up if they go down.

“He’s got to set out a clear plan with next year in mind to the board so that they’re on the same page and his results over the next couple of months will be the indicator as to whether he’s good enough to do so.”

This interview comes courtesy of bwin. See https://sports.bwin.com/en/news/football-betting/premier-league/shaun-goater,120603.html for more from Goater.