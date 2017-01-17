Tributes paid to Leonne Weeks as murder investigation continues

TRIBUTES have been paid to a teenage girl found dead on a pathway in Dinnington.

The girl, named locally as Leonne Weeks, was found by members of the public on a pathway off Lordens Hill, Dinnington at around 10.55am on Monday.

Dozens of floral tributes have been laid to Leonne as an 18-year-old man, who was arrested last night, remains in custody being questioned by police on suspicion of murder.

Leonne Weeks' uncle, Danny Bowskill, has given a heartfelt tribute to his niece on Facebook.

He said: “Rest in peace my wonderful niece never thought I would ever be writing this but Leonne Weeks you was and still are loved by so many.

"I’ll be there for your dad and mum all the way. Fly high and I hope my mum was there to guide you every step of the way up there.”

A floral tribute to Leonne read: “You will be missed by so many.”

Another said: “RIP our angel.”

A spokesperson for St Leonard’s Church in Dinnington said: “I am sure she will be remembered in services.”

