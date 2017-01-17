CCTV issued in hunt for burglars

BURGLARS broke into a takeaway and a DIY shop on the same night.

A plea has been launched by police to identify men caught on camera in connection with two burglaries in Parkgate.

Cash and stock were taken in the burglaries and damage was caused to both properties.

Between 5.30pm on Friday, January 6 and 10am on Saturday, January 7, Zias Thai Takeaway and Mak Home Improvements were both broken into and police have released a CCTV image of men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

If you have any information about the burglaries or the men pictured, call police on 101, quoting incident number 323 or 370 of January 7.