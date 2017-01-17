This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more.

Fire crew called to blazing shower unit

Published date: 17 January 2017 | Published by: Antony Clay


A PLASTIC shower unit caught fire at a Hellaby home last night.

A fire crew was called at 8.15pm to tackle the accidental blaze on Cumwell Lane but the flames were out when they arrived.

No-one was injured.


