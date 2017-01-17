Fire crew called to blazing shower unit

This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more.
Newsdesk: 01709 768 146 | Advertising: 01709 768 002
17 January 2017
17:08
Click here for address >
Published date: 17 January 2017 | Published by: Antony Clay
A PLASTIC shower unit caught fire at a Hellaby home last night.
A fire crew was called at 8.15pm to tackle the accidental blaze on Cumwell Lane but the flames were out when they arrived.
No-one was injured.
You must be a registered user to leave a comment. Register or login here.
All content copyright Rotherham Advertiser