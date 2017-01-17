Murder arrest in teen death investigation

A MAN has been arrested by detectives investigating the suspicious death of a teenage girl in Dinnington.

The 18-year-old man, from Dinnington, was arrested last night on suspicion of murder and is being questioned by police officers.

The body of a teenage girl was discovered at about 10.55am yesterday by members of the public on a pathway just off Lordens Hill.

Her death was treated as suspicious because of injuries on her body, which have not been revealed by police.

Det Ch Insp Steve Whittaker urged anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

He said: “If you have any information about what happened, please come forward and pass that on to us.

“We have increased patrols in Dinnington at this time to provide reassurance to members of the community and I’d urge anyone who thinks they have any information, to please speak to an officer.

“While formal identification has not yet taken place, we are working closely with the family of a girl from Dinnington. We expect formal identification to take place over the coming days and I’d like to ask both members of the public and the media to please respect this family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 256 of January 16.