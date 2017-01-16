MP's sadness over death of girl in Dinnington

ROTHER Valley MP Kevin Barron said he was “incredibly sad” to hear a teenage girl’s body had been found near his constituency office in Dinnington this morning.



Police held a press conference this afternoon, where they confirmed a body had been found near Lorden’s Hill.



The death is being treated as suspicious due to the injuries to the body, which was found at just before 11am.



Mr Barron (pictured) added: “I would like to send my condolences to the family and friends of this young girl. We must now allow the police time to investigate.”



Supt Sarah Poolman said: “I would urge anyone who believes they have information about the incident to please come forward.”



Call police on 101 quoting incident 256 of January 16 with any information.

