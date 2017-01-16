Teen girl's body found

DETECTIVES are treating the discovery this morning of a teenage girl’s body as suspicious.

The body was found shortly before 11am by members of the public on a pathway off Lordens Hill, Dinnington.

Supt Sarah Poolman (pictured) said: “The investigation is in its very early stages however we are treating the death as suspicious.

“To provide reassurance to the local community and wider general public, additional police patrols are in place and will continue over the coming days.

“I would urge anyone who believes they have information about the incident to please come forward.”

Supt Poolman said the death was being treated as supicious due to the girl's injuries.



Call police on 101 quoting incident 256 of January 16.

MP's sadness after girl's body found

