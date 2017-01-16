DJ Toby Foster brings comedy club to the Civic

STAND-UP comic and local radio DJ Toby Foster is bringing his comedy club back next weekend.



The Last Laugh Comedy Club, featuring several comedians, returns to the Civic next Saturday (28) at 8pm, kicking off a series of comedy shows over the coming weeks.



Award-winning stand-up Gary Delaney visits the Civic on Saturday, February 11, with his new show There's Something About Gary — the something being that he likes to write and perform jokes.



The Mock The Week regular has won two Sony Awards, as well as receiving a Chortle Award nomination.



Scottish joke-maker Iain Stirling completes the comedy connection on Saturday, February 25, with his new show, Onwards!



Last Laugh Comedy Club is at The Civic on Saturday, January 28, at 8pm. Tickets are £12.



Gary Delaney: There's Something About Gary is at 8pm Saturday, February 11. Tickets are £15.



Iain Stirling: Onwards! comes to The Civic at 8pm on Saturday, February 25. Tickets are £12 full price and £10 concessions.



For more information and to book visit www.barnsleycivic.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01226 327000.