Tribute to one of region’s best Billy Idol tributes

FRIENDS of a singer hailed as one of the region’s best Billy Idol tribute acts will pay their own tribute with a night of entertainment next weekend.



Paul Brian, whose Idol Eyes show featured the music of the 80s rock star and fellow music icon David Bowie, died last month from liver cancer aged just 49.



Now friends and family are planning an evening celebrating his life and music at the Waverley Pub in Catcliffe next Saturday from 7.30pm.



Friend Steve Wilson said: “He was such a loved character around the area and his funeral was testimony to this with hundreds of people turning out.



“Nobody ever had a bad word to say about him and he has left a huge hole in many of our lives. He was one of the best people I’ve ever known.”



Next weekend’s event will feature guest singers, a disco and the chance to swap stories, with all proceeds going to the Motor Neurone Disease Association. Steve said: “He did an amazing amount of charity work over the years.”