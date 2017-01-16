This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more.

ROUND-UP: Full reaction from Millers' vital victory

Published date: 16 January 2017 | Published by: Joe Cawthorn


YATES... opens the scoring

ROTHERHAM United secured a vital Championship win at home to Norwich City on Saturday.

Youngster Jerry Yates scored the opener on his full league debut and a day after his grandad's passing, while loan man Tom Adeyemi netted the Millers' second in the 2-1 win.

Cameron Jerome had levelled for the visitors who had striker Nelson Oliveira sent off in the 20th minute for lashing out at Kirk Broadfoot.

Here is a full round-up, including analysis, player ratings and Paul Warne's words, along with some emotion-filled exclusive images.

