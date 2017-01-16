REACTION: Warne pleased with "ugly" performance

PAUL Warne saluted his players for taking the scalp of Norwich City and sticking to the game plan.

The interim boss warned his side against trying to play the talented Canaries at their own game, instead sending his team out with instructions to "turn" their defenders and make life difficult.

Warne admitted he feared his side had shaken the "hornets' nest" when Jerry Yates scored the opening goal but was proud of the way they dealt with the match, even after the visitors were reduced to ten men.

"We set the team up to play ugly, we set them up to play down the sides of the centre-halves and when you have willing runners like Jerry Yates and Tom Adeyemi backing him up, it's always going to cause problems," he said. "No team wants to run back towards their own goal.

"We haven't got as good players as Norwich but the lads have got spirit between them and that was enough."

Yates' tireless commitment to the cause despite while hunting alone up front and an effective return from Richie Smallwood also impressed the manager. The continued improvement of Tom Adeyemi, who scored one and made one against his old club, also gave Warne cause of optimism ahead of Saturday's trip to leaders Newcastle United.

Unless the club receives an offer they can't refuse, Danny Ward is expected to have recovered from a back injury in time for the weekend and it is hoped two new signings could arrive this week to boost numbers further depleted by the decision of veteran striker Peter Odemwingie to move on after the completion of his short-term contract.

"I cannot do any more than what I'm doing," added Warne.