PLAYER RATINGS: How the Millers rated against Norwich

ROTHERHAM United recorded a 2-1 victory over Norwich City at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday.

Here, Millers writer David Beddows gives his player ratings.

MILLERS

Lewis Price 7, Darnell Fisher 7, Joe Mattock 7, Kirk Broadfoot 7, Richard Wood 7, Anthony Forde 7, Will Vaulks 8, Richie Smallwood 8, Tom Adeyemi 9, Joe Newell 6, Jerry Yates 9

Subs: Jon Taylor for Newell (69) 7. Not used: Laurence Bilboe, Stephen Kelly, Kelvin Wilson, Chris Dawson, Aimen Belaid, Fabian Bailey

NORWICH

John Ruddy 8, Ivo Pinto 6, Steven Whittaker 6, Russell Martin 6, Timm Klose 7, Alex Tettey 5, Jonny Howson 6, Jacob Murphy 6, Steven Naismith 6, Wes Hoolahan 8, Nelson Oliveira 4

Subs: Cameron Jerome for Howson (24) 7, Alex Pritchard for Murphy (69) 6, Kyle Lafferty for Tetty (80). Not used: Michael McGovern, Sebastien Bassong, Ryan Bennett, Josh Murphy

